71 sacks of garbage collected during 4th leg of Butuanon River cleanup

By Doris C. Bongcac |June 22,2019 - 11:44 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Volunteers collected a total of 71 sacks of garbage weighing 1, 010 kilos during the 4th leg of the Butuanon River cleanup in Mandaue City.

The activity held on Friday was organized by Provincial Environment and Natural Resources (PENR) Officer Jose Cleo Colis in partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7), Environment Management Bureau (EMB), Mandaue City government, partner agencies and private sector volunteers.

A total of 200 participants joined the cleanup, said a Facebook post by DENR Central Visayas. /Photos from the DENR Central Visayas Facebook page

 

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.