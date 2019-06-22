71 sacks of garbage collected during 4th leg of Butuanon River cleanup

By Doris C. Bongcac | June 22,2019 - 11:44 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Volunteers collected a total of 71 sacks of garbage weighing 1, 010 kilos during the 4th leg of the Butuanon River cleanup in Mandaue City.

The activity held on Friday was organized by Provincial Environment and Natural Resources (PENR) Officer Jose Cleo Colis in partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7), Environment Management Bureau (EMB), Mandaue City government, partner agencies and private sector volunteers.

A total of 200 participants joined the cleanup, said a Facebook post by DENR Central Visayas. /Photos from the DENR Central Visayas Facebook page