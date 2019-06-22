Southside Basketball League-Season 3: Ex CIT-U Wildcat Taboada shines for Irish Stallions

Cebu City, Philippines—Former Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) ace Wildcat Floyd Taboada waxed hot as the Irish Stallions blew away the SMC Eagles, 86-65, in Season 3 of the Southside Basketball League over at the Sacred Heart Center basketball court.

Taboada flirted with a rare triple-double as he put up 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to help the Stallions win its second straight game in Bracket C.

The Goaldiggers also improved to 2-0 (win-loss) in Bracket C after they edged El Patron, 63-61.

Bridrik Brigoli led the way for the winning side with 17 points and four boards.

The Guardians also logged in an 81-73 win over the Pirata as Paul Estrosos notched 19 points.

Over in Bracket B, the Grit and Grind Kings snapped its two-game losing slump and grabbed its first win of the tournament with a 103-60 thumping of Musang.

Max Steinbach exploded for 31 points, five rebounds and four steals in the woefully-lopsided affair.

Meanwhile, the Conquerors got its second win in three games with a 93-76 rout of Human Alchemy.

Ralf Camacho was unstoppable in that game as he tallied 34 markers, six rebounds and nine assists.

The Warlords and the Bayhawks also registered wins to stay near the top of the standings in Bracket A.

The Warlords crushed Cordial, 89-63, as Stuart Foot submitted 25 points and six rebounds, while the Bayhawks trounced the IBC Wildcats, 82-57, with Genson Antolijao scoring 25 points. /bmjo