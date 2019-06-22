Spartan Race RD Hill Super/Sprint 2019 in Cebu on July 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines—After two years, Cebuanos will get to experience another Spartan Race, this time in Danao City, some 48.6 kilometers north of Cebu City, which will host the RD Hill Super/Sprint 2019 happening on July 6, 2019.

“We’re really excited to come back to Cebu this year, to bring Cebu its very first Super, which is our mid tier race, which is a 13-kilometer and 25 obstacles race,” said Spartan Race race director Mike Reyes during the press launching of the event, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Cafe Marco Conference Room of the Marco Polo Hotel in Lahug here.

Reyes was joined by Spartan Race Philippines CEO Guenter Taus and Danao Vice Mayor Mix Durano in the press conference.

The Super is one of the events of the RD Hill and it is held here in Cebu for the first time.

The first time that Cebuanos experienced a Spartan Race back in 2018 at the Foressa Trails in Balamban, it was just a Sprint event.

The RD Hill will still have the Sprint event which is six kilometers with 20 obstacles.

Reyes and Taus are urging Cebuanos to take advantage and experience a Spartan Race by signing up for the RD Hill which will be held in Danao City, which has been described as having one of the most technically challenging course for endurance and cycling races.

Participants who can finish the race with the fastest time will be declared winners.

According to Reyes, some 2,500 participants have already signed up for the RD Hill and there are only a few slots left for the Super event.

Taus added that only 15 percent of those who have signed up already are Cebuanos, some 20 percent are foreigners while the rest are from Luzon.

Aside from the Super and Sprint, there is also the Hurricane Heat, a four-hour race which will happen after the Super and Sprint events and good for beginners.

For more information about the RD Hill, those interested can check out www.spartanrace.ph. /bmjo