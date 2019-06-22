UV Baby Lancers now 4-0 in Partner’s Cup

Cebu City, Philippines—The ARQ Builders-University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers raised their unbeaten run to four games with a 76-66 thumping of the University of Cebu-Lapu Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Campus in the high school division of the 2019 Partner’s Cup on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Balamban-native Albert Sacayan led the way for UV with 26 points, including a 12-point outburst in the first and a nine-point finishing kick in the fourth.

John Banzon was just as efficient as he added 21 markers to keep UCLM, which is making a debut in the Cesafi this season, winless in four games.

In the other high school match, the Cebu Landmasters-SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles got on the winning track with a huge 81-47 win over the Cebu Elite-University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors.

The Magis Eagles left the Baby Warriors in the dust in the second half, which they dominated, 47-21.

John Maglasang paced Ateneo de Cebu with 13 points while LA Casinillo and Joey Villamayor each had 10 markers. /bmjo