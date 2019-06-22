UV Baby Lancers now 4-0 in Partner’s Cup
Cebu City, Philippines—The ARQ Builders-University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers raised their unbeaten run to four games with a 76-66 thumping of the University of Cebu-Lapu Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Campus in the high school division of the 2019 Partner’s Cup on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.
Balamban-native Albert Sacayan led the way for UV with 26 points, including a 12-point outburst in the first and a nine-point finishing kick in the fourth.
John Banzon was just as efficient as he added 21 markers to keep UCLM, which is making a debut in the Cesafi this season, winless in four games.
In the other high school match, the Cebu Landmasters-SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles got on the winning track with a huge 81-47 win over the Cebu Elite-University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors.
The Magis Eagles left the Baby Warriors in the dust in the second half, which they dominated, 47-21.
John Maglasang paced Ateneo de Cebu with 13 points while LA Casinillo and Joey Villamayor each had 10 markers. /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.