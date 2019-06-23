Cebuano model Kyle Dwight Sabinay advances to BidaMan grand finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuano model Kyle Dwight Sabinay is back on national television.

The 20-year-old Talisay City native won on Saturday, June 22, in the weekly search for BidaMan, a segment of ABS-CBN’s noontime show “It’s Showtime,” and will now advance to the competition’s grand finals, the schedule of which is yet to be announced.

“I feel blessed and happy that I was given again an opportunity to showcase my talent and skills. I worked hard for this,” Sabinay told CDN Digital.

Sabinay made his first national television appearance in 2016 when he joined in “Pinoy Band Superstar” aired on ABS-CBN. He is grateful that his fans from 2016 continue to support him to date.

“They keep on showing their warm support towards this new endeavor,” he said.

Looking forward for the BidaMan grand finals, Sabinay assured his fans that he will be physically, mentally, and emotionally prepared for it. He will also be attending singing, acting, and dancing workshops to further enhance his talents.

Asked why judges should choose him? Sabinay replied that he puts so much passion in the competition.

“I now have a very strong faith in myself which I did not have during my first national television competition (Pinoy Boy Band Superstar),” he said.

He said that BidaMan is more than just a competition but a fight for his dreams to make it to the country’s show business industry.

“I believe that with the love and support I am getting, everything is possible to win the competition and I want to showcase how talented we are, Cebuanos. Laban lang jud ta mga Bisdak,” he said.

Aside from being a model, Sabinay is also into pageantry. In 2018, he represented Talisay City in Mr. Hannah’s World Tourism Philippines. Titles under his belt are Hari ng Lalin Festival Asturias 2016, Hari ng Duljo 2015, Hari ng C. Padilla 2015, and Hiyas ng Carcar 2015. /dcb