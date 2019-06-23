Asong Pinoy Day: Aspin Inday gets new name, new home in Lacion

Cebu City, Philippines— Inday, now is called Rita by her adoptive family.

A family from Consolacion, Cebu is the first to adopt a rescued dog from the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) in time for the celebration of Asong Pinoy Day.

Priscella Caballero, 49, a mother to five and junior high school teacher was all smiles as she together with her family head to the Plaza Sugbo Grounds to adopt a new dog to be the newest member of their family.

“I just finished serving in the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño as a reader, and we decided to stop by and adopt a dog because we just lost our dog three months ago, and my kids are asking my husband and I to adopt a dog,” she said.

In an interview with CDN Digital, they decided to adopt Inday, a one-year-old aspin who has been in the care of DVMF for only two weeks.

“We wanted to call her Rita to name her after our first dog which we also adopted from DVMF whose name is also Rita” she added.

The Caballero family were very excited to finally have a new member of their family in the form of Rita.

“Our first dog, Rita, was with us for about 6 months but died a couple of months ago, and it was really hard for us, we were all crying and now we are ready for a new dog to be part of our family,” she said.

The family chose to adopt than to shop because they feel like these dogs need more help.

Dr. Alice Utlang, head of the DVMF, said that since 9 a.m. people could drop by and avail of the free veterinary services like anti-rabies vaccinations, deworming and giving out of vitamin supplements, and this afternoon, they had prepared games and activities for the dogs and for their owners.

“Gi-awhag nako ang katawhan nga mo anhi sa atong Asong Pinoy Day ug di ikaw ulaw ilang iro regardless sa nawng kay daog-on nas affection and loyalty nga mahatag sa atong mga iro” she said.

(We are encouraging the public to visit our Asong Pinoy Day and you will not be disappointed because these dogs will win you over with their affection and loyalty.) /dbs