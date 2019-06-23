Moonton’s ‘Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’ announces S12 exclusive skin

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A new season is coming!

A few days before the end of Season 12, “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” announced on its official Facebook page on Friday, June 11, the Season 12 exclusive skin: “Vexana Imprisoner.”

“With a new season coming soon, ranked Master or above in Season 12 will unlock the Season Exclusive Skin: Vexana Imprisoner. Make sure you rank up!” the post reads.

Exclusive skin is a special type of skin given to players who ranked from Master to mythic division after the end of game’s season.

Players can receive it on the mail or by buying some of them at the shop using fragments.

Vexana Imprisoner is the 12th exclusive season skin in the game following the Bane’s Warlord, Tigreal’s Wyrmslayer and Franco’s Locomotive in the previous seasons.

Aside from the new season skin, MLBB players can also receive tickets and Battle Points (BP) depending on player’s rank tier or division.

With a new season coming on June 29, tier drop or rank adjustment is also expected among players.

For instance, a player ranked Mythic with 100 stars and below resets his rank into Epic II.

While a player with Legend IV to I division lands in Epic III tier.

“Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game created by mobile game developer Moonton Shanghai Technology and has become one of the most played MOBA games in the Philippines. /celr, dbs