Firefighters eye faulty wiring as cause of Colawin school blaze

CEBU CITY, Philippines—An elementary school in the hometown of former Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr. was unfortunately hit by fire past 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.

Six classrooms in Colawin Elementary School in the mountain village of Colawin, Argao was razed by an afternoon fire that took two hours to put out.

Fire Inspector Jovito Abel gaps, chief of the Bureau of Fire Protection Argao Station, said the estimated cost of damage is pegged at P3.8 million.

Abelgas said they received the alarm at 2:27 p.m.

Firefighters traveled at least 15 minutes to the fire scene since the school is located about 20 kilometers from the town center.

Abelgas said the firefighters arrived at 3:05 p.m.

Firefighters spent two hours attempting to put out fire.

Authorities declared fire out at 5:24 p.m.

Faulty wiring is initially seen as the cause of the fire but authorities said they will still thoroughly investigate the incident. / celr