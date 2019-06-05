Suarez Assassins down Phytons

Cebu City, Philippines—The Suarez Assassins emerged victorious over the Phytons, 65-56, in the 6-Feet Under Division of the Duterte Basketball League on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Capitol Parish Gym.

Dave Cabanilla led the Assassins in the win as he had 19 points and five rebounds to go with an assist and a steal. Michael Remotigue also put up 18 markers to help the team snatch the victory.

In other games, the Huskies beat Pagcor, 69-54, behind the efforts of Efren Abregana who had 18 and Randolph Espinosa who had 14. Tito’s Kitchen also notched a 76-69 win over NJEB Construction as Dayland Tulda and Mark Santiago connived to score 33 points.

RDT Inc. also nabbed a 63-57 win over Primary Builders as James Abrilon put up 21 points while Nicko Ramos tallied 13. /bmjo