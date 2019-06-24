Magpale bids government service adieu; Davide vows to work with Garcia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Uphold integrity and independence.

This was the parting challenge of outgoing Vice Governor Agnes Magpale to the incoming members of the 15th Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) during the turnover ceremony at the Legislative Session Hall on Monday, June 24.

The turnover ceremony was conducted in time with the end-of-term session of the Provincial Board.

“Along with this symbolic turnover is our hope and prayer that you continue to embrace the challenging task of legislation for the next three years, guided by a firm belief and strong conviction that the Legislative Department is an institution whose integrity and independence must be upheld at all time and at all costs,” Magpale said in her address to the PB.

Magpale described the 14th as “cordial, professional productive and successful” although it was made up of representatives from multiple parties.

Outgoing Governor and Vice Governor-elect Hilario Davide III, in his acceptance speech during the turnover, said that he will “try to make friends with” Governor-elect Gwendolyn Garcia for the duration of their term.

Davide has reiterated that he will support Garcia’s programs and will not be an obstructionist to the incoming governor’s program despite the fact that they belong to different parties.

During the turnover, outgoing members of the PB, including Magpale, were awarded their Plaques of Appreciation.

Outgoing members of the PB are Board Members Alex Binghay from the third district, Sun Shimura from the fourth district, Jude Thaddeus Durano-Sybico of the fifth district, Glenn Bercede of the sixth district and Philippine Councilors League (PCL) Cebu Chapter outgoing president Earl Tidy Oyas.

Binghay and Sybico are “graduating” since they completed their three terms as board members while Bercede and Oyas were elected in the May 2019 polls as vice mayors of Mandaue City and Catmon town, respectively.

Shimura, on the other hand, won as mayor of Daanbantayan town.

Magpale, 77, will be exiting the government service after 32 years.

She spent 24 years being part of the PB, as a board member representing Cebu’s fifth district and as Vice Governor since 2011. / celr