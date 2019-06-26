10-year-old makes artwork out of photo of unique cloud formation in Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines— A kid’s mind is certainly filled with imagination.

This was proven by Shunte Sanchez, 14, who shared with CDN Digital an artwork made by her 10-year-old cousin Heleigna Rev R. Arizobal.

Arizobal’s drawing was based on the unique cloud formation seen in the skies of Cebu on June 20, 2019, which showed a crown-like figure.

In Arizobal’s artwork, the cloud formation was transformed into what seemed to be a praying Jesus Christ.

“My cousin started drawing when she was I think three years old. We are really close and act as best friends, that’s why when I saw her make an artwork out of the uniquely formed clouds, I shared it with you,” she said in a message to CDN Digital.

Sanchez also added that Arizobal has always been following the posts of CDN Digital, especially those involving artwork. This is why when she saw the post of the unique crown-like cloud formation that went viral, her creative thoughts came alive.

“She used I think what seemed to be a mobile painting app to transform the cloud formation into this artwork,” Sanchez said.

The unique cloud formation garnered so much attention because of its unique crown-like shape. CDN Digital’s post was shared 8,400 times and garnered 186,924 engagements since it was published shortly past 6 p.m. last Thursday. /bmjo