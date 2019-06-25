Gov’t agencies prepare for disaster resilience month celebration in July

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Government agencies engaged in disaster preparedness and mitigation will be holding a month-long campaign to make sure that Cebuanos are able to survive disasters.

Speaking during the weekly Agio-7 forum, Rizajoy Hernandez, information officer of the Office of the Civil Defense in Central Visayas (OCD-7), said that they will be holding different activities in July aimed at creating awareness and preparedness for whatever calamities may hit Cebu.

This year’s National Disaster Resilience Month celebration carries the theme: “Kahandaan sa Sakuna’t Peligro Para Sa Tunay na Pagbabago.”

Aside from holding forums to disseminate information on disaster preparedness, Hernandez said that they will also be organizing disaster response training in schools and government offices and in disaster prone areas in the different localities in Cebu province. A culmination activity is scheduled on July 26.

“We’re also giving rights to establishments and schools to promote the said programs to see their capacities on how they should respond disasters,” she said during the Agio forum held this morning, June 25.

Hernandez said that OCD-7 will be organizing the month-long activities in partnership with the Central Visayas offices of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) among others.

At least four government agencies play a major role in government’s the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Plan (NDRRMP). DOST is in-charge of disaster prevention and mitigation while the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) is on top of disaster rehabilitation and recovery.

DSWD is tasked to oversee disaster response while the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) takes charge of disaster preparedness.

Engr. Adrian Cruz, DOST-7 disaster coordinator, said that their already established four structures which they refer to as a 3-in-1 facility that are located in various parts of Central Visayas. These may be used as evacuation center, warehouses and government offices in case of disasters. Each of the structures can accommodate at least 200 families.

The four structures are locate in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City and in Asturias town in Cebu province and in the neighboring provinces and Bohol and Negros Oriental. /dcb