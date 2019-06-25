SUGOD Expo opens at the SM Seaside City Mall on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Learn how you can transform social good into social impact during the Global Shapers Cebu Hub’s SUGOD Expo scheduled on Sunday, June 30 at the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu.

Aspiring social entrepreneurs and advocacy supporters are in for a treat as this expo will gather individuals, agencies and organizations who are involved in doing activities that are aimed at social good.

The expo is free for all those wanted to join the different activities scheduled for the day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will feature Filipino-American television actress and social good advocate Antoinette Taus as its keynote speaker. They will also be having booths featuring social enterprise organizations, a panel of Cebuano change makers, homegrown music performances from KADASIG, speed networking and exciting raffle prizes.

SUGOD is a comprehensive eight-session program that ran from April to June 2019 to equip aspiring social enterprises with the fundamentals of starting or sustaining business with social impact.

The SUGOD Expo is also a culminating activity to celebrate the success of the Sugod sessions and highlight the social enterprise of SUGOD scholars.

SUGOD Expo is organized by the Global Shapers Community Cebu that is part of a worldwide network of hubs committed to create local positive impact in their cities. As part of the youth arm of the World Economic Forum, the Global Shapers Community Cebu hub is composed of young leaders ages 20-33 years old with the common desire to help improve the state of the world and of Cebu. The Cebu hub is guided by its four (4) pillars of engagement: Citizen Engagement, Environmental Conservation, Business Development, and Universal Education (C.E.B.U.)

SUGOD 2019 is supported by the Cebu Provincial Capitol, the Department of Trade and Industry, Angkas, Cebu Landmasters, Inc., Steel Art Billboards, BIG Hotel, SM Seaside City Cebu, Gothong Southern, Unilever, Travel Bee Management Corp., Sunpride, Total HRM, Nature’s Spring, Eastworld Philippines, Aldrigel, The Company, BAI Tv and Magic 92.3

Updates about the SUGOD Expo can be found on the Sugod Expo Facebook Events Page or at the Global Shapers Cebu Facebook Page./dcb