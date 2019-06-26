Coast Guard, Marina to conduct joint probe on capsized vessel in San Fernando

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) and the Maritime Industry Authority in Central Visayas (Marina-7) will conduct a joint investigation on capsizing incident of a cargo vessel docked in a San Fernando town port on Tuesday afternoon, June 25.

The Coast Guard’s Marine Environmental Protection Unit (MEPU) had already conducted an inspection of the sunken vessel this morning, June 26, said Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina, PCG-7 spokesperson.

The PCG-7 is monitoring the vessel due to the risk of an oil spill. An oil spill boom was in place since Tuesday night to prevent the spread of oil in the case of a leakage.

Encina said divers from PCG-7 also conducted an underwater inspection of the sunken M/V Eva Mary Grace in order to locate and seal the fuel vent of the ship.

However, the cargo of the vessel prevented them from locating the fuel vent and hindered the operation.

PCG-7 officials and representatives of the SEDC (Solid Earth Development Corporation) Port management and the shipping line that owns the sunken vessel also met this morning, June 26, to discuss measures to immediately haul the fuel and the ship.

M/V Eva Mary Grace, a cargo vessel owned by Eva Shipping Corporation, capsized while loading bags of cement at the SEDC port in Barangay South Poblacion, San Fernando, injuring a crane operator that was trapped inside the ship when it sunk.

Manuel Incarnacion, the crane operator that was left inside the vessel, was rescued by responding PCG Naga City Station personnel and was brought to a private hospital in Naga City for medical attention.

All the 12 crew members that were on board the vessel were also rescued and were brought to the hospital. /dbs