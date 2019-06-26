Garcia’s lawyer to JOs, casual employees: Do not report on July 1 if not given new contract

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Unless offered a new contract, all job order (JO) and casual employees of the Capitol are advised not to report to their posts on Monday, July 1.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 26, Lawyer Frank Eduard Dinsay V said the transition team of incoming Governor Gwendolyn Garcia would announce to heads of office during the turnover ceremony on Friday, June 28, the names of JO and casual employees whose services would still be availed by the province.

Dinsay is one of the members of Garcia’s transition team tasked for the review and assessment of the employees.

Garcia, in an interview after her proclamation on May 15, said that her transition team would conduct a performance evaluation on all Capitol employees, including department heads, to determine who will be retained.

“During the turnover on June 28, the transition team of Governor Garcia will furnish the department heads of the Province of Cebu, including the Transition Team of outgoing Governor Davide, a list of Job Order and Casual employees whose services will be extended,” Dinsay’s statement read.

Dinsay added that Garcia would formalize the announcement on the JOs, who would be rehired through a memorandum circular on June 30.

“Those in the list will be issued temporary IDs and are advised to bring a 1×1 picture for the issuance of a new ID. For identification, they are advised to also bring their existing IDs,” he added./dbs