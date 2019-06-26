Retired cop killed in Asturias road accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A retired police officer riding a motorcycle died after he was involved in a road accident with a soldier driving a Toyota Vios along the National Highway of Barangay Uwak, Asturias town in northwestern Cebu at past 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26.

Retired Senior Police Officer 1 (SPO1) Alfredo Paglinawan, 51, of Barangay Langub, Asturias town was killed in the accident — more than two years after he retired from police service.

Initial police investigation showed that Paglinawan was cruising along the town’s national highway on his motorcycle when he was suddenly hit by the Toyota Vios driven by Technical Sergeant Melchor Almarsa, 44, a member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and assigned at AFP Central Command.

Almarsa lost control of his vehicle when one of the car’s tires blew causing him to swerve and slam into the motorcycle driven by Paglinawan.

The collision threw Paglinawan from the motorcycle and landing hard on the road, causing him to suffer injuries that caused his death./dbs