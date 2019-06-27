Cebu Chamber to Honor Entrepreneurs

In recognition of outstanding Cebuano entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exemplary performance in their fields of business and applied ethical practices that reflect the ideals of corporate social responsibility, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) will hold its annual Grand Chamber Awards (GCA) and Fellowship Night on June 28 at the Grand Ballroom of the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu.

As one of the highlighted events of the month-long celebration for the Cebu Business Month (CBM),CCCI will honor exemplary individuals as recipients of the Entrepreneur of the Year, Country Side Entrepreneur, Socially Responsible Entrepreneur, Young Entrepreneur, Small Business Entrepreneur and the Grand Chamber Awards of Distinction and Special Citation, all of whom has served as role models for the Cebuano’s to become world-class and globally competitive.

Business people, government officials, consuls and dignitaries among others will come together to witness this awarding of yet another batch of outstanding Cebuano entrepreneur. The event will feature the Ryan Cayabyab Singers, a vocal group under the direction of the Maestro Ryan Cayabyab in a night of musical spectacle.

Through this event, the Chamber aims to create more successful and outstanding entrepreneurs and increase Cebu’s middle-income society. More importantly, it will serve as venue for business leaders and stakeholders from industries to gather, meet, and establish new relations.

All the CCCI members are encouraged to join this gathering. For more information one may call 232-1423/ 0916-4641747look for Maribel Melgar or email maribel@cebuchamber.org/secretariat@cebubusinessmonth.com.