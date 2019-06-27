Cebuano Mall celebrates the LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Parkmall embraces people of different colors as they celebrate the Pride Month in recognition of the impact that the LGBT community has shared in the world. It has been a month of celebrating diversity through the activities that were prepared for the LGBT community and its supporters.

The Pride festivities started with a week-long Spice Up Your Life Dance Fitness Marathon participated by over 300 people wearing rainbow outfits. The mall was filled with vibrant colors during The Rainbow Fair which featured LGBT entrepreneurs and supporters who proudly displayed their products and works of art. Parkmall’s pet-loving community also welcomed the LGBT pet owners who dressed up their pets with rainbow costumes during the Petucation (Pet Education) and Rainbow Dog Walk. To raise awareness on LGBT healthcare, Parkmall partnered with AIDvocates and Link2Care diagnostics who set up a pop-up clinic and an HIV Awareness Hub for general medical tests and free HIV screening.

To culminate the Pride Month activities, Parkmall organized a Pride and Freedom mini concert that featured LGBT artists and performers, a fashion show of LGBT models by Shutter Models and Talent Management, and a short discussion on LGBTQ+ awareness by special guests and LGBTQ+ advocates, Alem Garcia, Kevin Lester, Lord Lawrence Latonio, and Chase Tolentino.

Parkmall considers this celebration as the start of something even BETTER for the LGBT members and their supporters. As a community mall, Parkmall is hand in hand with the LGBT community in fighting against the stigma and will continue to support them in making Cebu a BETTER and more colorful place to live in.