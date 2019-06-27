UC recovers in Bayugan, beats HMMED CdO

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters got back to its winning ways as it defeated the HMMED Enterprise-Cagayan de Oro, 86-70, in the 2019 Bayugan City Mayor’s Cup Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Lope Asis Memorial Stadium in Agusan del Sur.

The win gave UC its first win of the tournament after it got beaten by Far Eastern University (FEU) on Wednesday.

The team of head coach Yayoy Alcoseba now has an even 1-1 win-loss record and ties it with fellow Cesafi team, Southwestern University-Phinma.

UC will wrap up its elimination round schedule on Friday, June 28, with a game against the Valenzuela Classic at 10 a.m. before it takes on the Cobras at 7 p.m.

The winner of this pocket tournament will nab the P200,000 cash prize. The runner-up goes home with P150,000. /bmjo