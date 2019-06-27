GBP joins Brigada Eskwela 2019

Global Business Power (GBP), through subsidiaries Cebu Energy Development Corporation and Toledo Power Co., joined hands with various education stakeholders for Brigada Eskwela 2019.

At least 50 representatives from GBP’s operations and support departments participated in the clean-up of Toledo National Vocational School, one of GBP’s partner schools. The company also donated material for roof repair and repainting of classroom walls.

Brigada Eskwela, or the National Schools Maintenance Week, enjoins private companies, local communities, and other stakeholders to give students and teachers a more promising and fun-learning school year by doing repairs, cleaning and beautifying the school and its surroundings prior to the opening of classes in June.

“GBP invests in our future by supporting the education of our children,” said Engr. Leah Diaz, GBP’s First Vice President – Cebu Operations, who added that aside from regularly participating in the Brigada, GBP also provides elementary, high school and college scholarship to children in its adopted communities.

“GBP works hand-in-hand with our communities in carrying out our corporate social responsibility programs under education, health, environment, and social development,” Diaz added.

GBP is one of the leading independent operators in the Visayas, operating 11 power generation facilities in Cebu, Iloilo, Aklan and Mindoro. In 2017, the company acquired a 50% stake in Mindanao-based Alsons Thermal Energy Corporation. #