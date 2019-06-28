Webmasters survive MPBL team Valenzuela for second win in Bayugan Mayor’s Cup tourney

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters won their second in a row, outlasting Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League squad Valenzuela Classic, 83-81, in Day 3 of the Bayugan City Mayor’s Cup Basketball Invitational Tournament on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium in Agusan del Sur.

The Webmasters were in full control of the game until Valenzuela threatened late, pulling to within two, 79-81, after a left-handed layup by guard Mel Mabigat.

However, UC responded with an inside bucket from new recruit Kirby Bersaluna that came off a drop-off pass from Paul Galinato with 11 seconds to go.

The Classic kept pushing and came to within two once again after Mabigat scored on a short jumper with a little over a second left.

Disaster nearly struck for UC as it threw the inbound pass straight to Mabigat near halfcourt. Fortunately for the Webmasters, Mabigat’s hail-mary heave missed to preserve UC’s second win in three games, tying them with their victims.

The top two finishers of the single round-robin elimination round will head straight to the finals on Saturday, June 29.

The winner of that game will take home a whopping P200,000. /bmjo