After Arcilla, Comelec disqualifies Andales’ candidacy in May 2019 elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc has affirmed the decision of the Comelec Second Division to cancel the Certificate of Candidacy of reelected Cebu City Councilor Sisinio Andales.

In a decision promulgated on Thursday, June 27, 2019, the en banc denied the motion for reconsideration of Andales, and affirmed that he is no longer fit to run in the May 2019 elections after serving three consecutive terms from 2010 to 2019.

The en banc ruled that Andales was able to serve the full term despite his suspension in 2016.

Andales, along with 11 other councilors, then Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella and then Mayor Michael Rama, were suspended for granting calamity assistance worth P20,000 to all officials and employees of the Cebu City Hall in the wake of the earthquake and super typhoon Yolanda.

The en banc ruled the same for reelected Councilor Alvin Arcilla.

Andales will be given five days to appeal the case to the Supreme Court and get a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the execution of the Comelec en banc’s ruling.

Recently, Arcilla failed to get a TRO from the Supreme Court allowing the Comelec en banc to execute his cancellation of candidacy, paving the way for outgoing Councilor Jerry Guardo to be proclaimed on July 1.

Andales said he will be appealing his case to the Supreme Court in the hopes that the highest court will reverse the decision of the Comelec en banc.

He said the Supreme Court may have another opinion on his previous suspension.

If Andales fails to get the TOR within the five day period, the Comelec en banc can execute their decision and order a reconvention of the Cebu City Board of Canvassers.

Outgoing Councilor Joel Garganera is in line to take Andales' place as he garnered the 10th highest votes in the May 13 election.