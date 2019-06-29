Pagasa Mactan: Cloudy skies with low chance of rain this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Get ready for any possibility this weekend as Cebu will have cloudy skies with sunny periods and occasional rain showers.

It’s a confusing weather alright.

In the evenings, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Association (Pagasa) Mactan forecasted cloudy skies with sunny periods and occasional rain showers.

Joemar Eclarino, Pagasa Mactan weather specialist, told CDN Digital, said the low pressure area (LPA) 970 kilometers east northeast of Sorsogon is still pulling the southwest monsoon to the east causing heavy rains in the western portion of Visayas.

In Cebu, the occasional rainshowers and thunderstorms can be expected in the afternoons and evenings, but mornings would likely be cloudy with sunny periods.

Incoming Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella should expect a cool dry weather for his oath taking and inauguration on Sunday, June 30.

Labella will be taking his oath in front of Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier at the Plaza Sugbo on Sunday morning, at 10 a.m.

Incoming Cebu Provincial Vice Governor Hilario Davide III will also take his oath at the Casino Español around the same time.

Per Pagasa weather forecast, there is no need to fear for rain or heat on their special days.

However, incoming Governor Gwendolyn Garcia maybe expecting a wet evening for her inaugural ball on Sunday evening, June 30, at the Capitol Social Hall.

Eclarino said that rains are expected more in the afternoon and evening until Wednesday, July 3, of next week when the LPA is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

By Wednesday, the weather is expected to clear and the average temperature will rise to 33 degrees Celsius. / celr