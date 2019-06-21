Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu Unveils Sashay & Soiree 2019  

21 June 2019– It is going to be the celebration to launch a series of celebrations. On 29 June 2019, Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu will unveil its wedding, debut, birthday, and children’s party packages in a glitzy coast-side launch for Sashay & Soiree 2019.

Now on its second year, Sashay & Soiree is Quest Hotel Cebu’s promotion for social events, through which celebrants and bookers may look forward to freebies and discounts on top of the standard package inclusions.

Celebrants and bookers will be inspired with the activities and performances at the Sashay & Soiree Launch Night. To start off, Quest Hotel Cebu will showcase their setups for wedding, debut, and children’s party. The hotel will also unveil exciting news on its newest venture this year – Quest Catering.

The Fashion Institute of Design & Arts in partnership with Stacy’s Model Management will glam the evening up as they present a couture collection for wedding, debut, and birthday. 2TinCans Philippines, Cebu’s premier theatre communications company, will spark romance and cheer in a musical performance, and Viva Records’ rising artists Warlyn Gallaza and EJ Castañeda will serenade the crowd with their compositions.

Young guests will have a kiddie party of their own with games and activities at Il Corso’s Battleship Playground. Event sponsor Anjo World will also have a booth offering discounts for their Adventure Pass Tickets.

Sashay & Soiree 2019 is co-presented by Il Corso. It is in partnership with Guinto Lights & Sounds, Chinito Films, Optima Skin & Slimming Solutions, Anjo World, Hair and Make-up by J&K, Let’s Stylize, Viva Records, Fashion Institute of Design & Arts, MAC Cosmetics, Stacy’s Model Management, Ritz Flowers & Balloons, 2TinCans Philippines, Avis, Oqtagon, Just Snaps, BG Bridal Gallery, SunStar, The Freeman and CDN Digital.

Guests interested to know more about the Sashay & Soiree 2019 packages may visit bit.ly/SashaySoiree2019. The booking period is from July 1 to 31, 2019 for events materializing on or before November 30, 2019. For event inquiries, guests may call Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu at (63 32) 402 5999 or send an email to cebuinfo@questhotelsandresorts.com.