Labella tells bizmen: Office of the Mayor in shambles

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Mayor-elect Edgardo Labella elicited laughter when he touched briefly on the “shambles” of the Cebu City Mayor’s Office.

Speaking during the Grand Chamber Awards of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry held Friday night, Labella mentioned that the Mayor’s Office have been stripped of its tiles and ceilings, among others.

“I just found out this morning. I don’t know what happened but I could see some holes. The tiles were removed, the pipes, the electric connection’s gone. Well, of course, your guess is as good as mine,” he said as the audience laughed.

Read More: Osmeña strips off his office of furnishings as he ends his term

But Labella no longer made further comments because he is not the “type to cast aspersions and fire invectives and engage in mudslinging against anyone.”

“Because as I have said over and over again, my kind of governance is inclusive,” Labella said.

In his message, Labella also promised to be open to members of the business sector. He reiterated on his promise to make business permit valid for two years./dcb