Mayor, 19 others rescued after motorboat sinks off Samar town

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines — A municipal mayor and 19 others were rescued after a motorboat sank off Sto. Niño town, Samar on Friday afternoon.

Mayor Amelia Caño of Almagro town in Samar and the other passengers were on their way home from Calbayog City when their motorboat was met with big waves around 3:20 p.m. off Kamandag Island, about 5 nautical miles from the Calbayog port.

PO3 Arnold Latoja, acting substation commander of the Philippine Coast Guard based in Calbayog City, said seawater was able to get into the boat and inundated the engine, causing it to malfunction.

“Based on our interview with the captain of the motorboat, Marciano Mautino, the mayor, and other passengers were in the waters holding parts of the boat, wearing life jackets,” he said.

They were rescued by a passing fishing boat around 4 p.m.

Caño and her group were in Calbayog City to witness the oath-taking ceremony of Samar Rep. Edgar Mary Sarmiento. (Editor: Eden Estopace)

