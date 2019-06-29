Sapangdaku residents get new foot bridge

CEBU CITY, Philppines – Fluor Daniel, Inc.-Philippines and the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) recently turned over a footbridge to the elementary school and community of Barangay Sapangdaku in Cebu City.

The footbridge will benefit more than 600 pupils of Sapangdaku Elementary School located beside the Sapangdaku river, which usually overflows during the rainy season. It will provide safe access to the main road and mitigate the residents’ chances of acquiring waterborne diseases and allergies.

Leading the turnover rites were Fluor Daniel, Inc.-Philippines General Manager Jim Wilkins, PBSP Director for the Office of Strategy Management Felix Tonog, and Sapangdaku Barangay Captain Jovito Ladrazo.

The project is also consistent with Fluor Daniel, Inc. Philippines’ advocacy in promoting a strong safety culture, helping the education sector through science and technology, and supporting the community where the company operates by bringing its technology in infrastructure development.

Also present during the turnover were Fluor Daniel, Inc.-Philippines Cebu Operations Manager Arthur Aycardo, Deputy Engineering Manager David Baguio, Jr., Community Affairs Chairman Angelo Cagatin, Multi-Projects Group Manager Manuel Evalin, and Civil Structural and Architectural Department Manager Benjie Dimaculangan.

Fluor Daniel Inc., Philippines is a direct subsidiary of Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR), a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Founded in 1912, Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. Its operations in the Philippines began in 1987 and it now has offices in Alabang and Cebu with a combined population of more than 2,800 members. /dcb