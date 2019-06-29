The beach for a day keeps the stress away

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Blessed with coastal communities and white sand beaches, a trip to Cebu is never complete without a day by the sea.

They say even a day trip to the beach can heal the soul. Seawater has its wonders and the sound of the waves has a way of recharging the weary spirit.

Let CDN Digital take you on a quick tour of the best and affordable beach destinations in Cebu that you can visit for a day trip or an overnight delight.

Tingko Beach

Hop on a bus at the Cebu South Bus Terminal and head on to the town of Alcoy. Pay P165 for a two- to three-hour bus ride that will take you to a public beach of fine white sand.

An entrance fee of P10is required, which is really no biggie considering the beauty that you are about to experience. You can rent cottages with tables and chairs which are priced between P300 to P500 depending on the number of people.

Basdaku Beach

Sure this part of Moalboal is wonderful to just lounge around. But the beauty of Basdaku is not just found on the surface. When you find yourself here, spend time in exploring what’s underneath the blue water. You’ll be surprised about what you will find.

The town of Moalboal is located two to three hours from the city. Bus fare is P145/person for airconditioned bus or P125/person for non-airconditioned bus. Ask the driver to drop you off at the town proper. Hire a tricycle to take you to Basdaku for a one-way fare of P100.

Lambug Beach

Lambug Beach is not easily accessible from the main town of Badian. But once you get there, you will never want to leave. This destination is perfect for those who want to experience beach camping. Gather your friends and spend an overnight trip filled with stories and jamming sessions. Just remember to go easy on the booze and do not swim when you’re tipsy.

When you’re in a bus heading to Badian, tell the driver or the fare collector that you are going to Lambug Beach and you will be dropped off at the highway just across a convenience store. Bus fare is P130 per person.

In Badian, tell the drivers of motorcycles-for-hire to take you to Lambug Beach. It will cost you P30 per person for a motorcycle ride.

Maravilla Beach

Say “no” to city noise as you spend the weekend at Maravilla Beach in the northern Cebu town of Tabuelan.

For P20 as entrance fee per person, experience a day at the beach that many people can only wish to experience. Several cottages are available to be rented.

Bus fare from the Cebu North Bus Terminal to Tabuelan is P120 per person. Alight at the Tabuelan Public Market and take a motorcycle going to the beach proper for P30 each.

Mactan Newtown Beach

Cross the Mactan-Mandaue Bridge to get to Mactan Newtown Beach for an entrance fee of P100 per person.

Tents are for rent for 1, 500 to P3, 000. Tables and chairs are available for rental too at P500.

Fancy an adernalish rush? You can try the following: jet ski (P3, 500/hour), banana boat ride (P3, 000) or paddle boarding (P600/hour).

Take your pick among these beach destinations or tell us which one have you been to.

Happy swimming! / celr