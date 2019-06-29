Inayawan landfill closure, rehab plan to be tackled by 15th Cebu City Council

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three years after its closure, the Inayawan landfill has yet to be rehabilitated as required by the writ of kalikasan issued by the Court of Appeals in 2016 and affirmed by the Supreme Court in 2018.

The Safe Closure and Rehabilitation Plan (SCRP) for the Inayawan landfill as presented by Full Advantage Philippines International Inc. (FAPII), the developers of the landfill, did not get the approval of the 14th Sangguniang Panlungsod or City Council on its last session on Tuesday, June 25.

Councilor Joey Daluz sought to withdraw the resolution in the absence of Councilor Jerry Guardo, who authored the resolution for the approval of the plan. Guardo was on leave until the end of his current term on June 30.

The withdrawn SCRP plans would mean the next council, the 15th Sangguniang Panlungsod, would be the ones to decide on the rehabilitation plans for the Inayawan landfill when it would convene for its first session on July 2.

FAPII will have to seek the approval once again from this new City Council, which will now be presided by incoming Vice Mayor Michael Rama.

The SCRP hit a snag on April 1 when the councilors aired concerns on the rehabilitation plans of the landfill.

Councilors Jocelyn Pesquera, Joel Garganera, Franklyn Ong, and David Tumulak had various concerns in the original SCRP plans including the four-meter high fencing, the collection of leachate, and the firm’s proposal to cut the mounds of garbage from 15 meters down to four meters.

Dr. Bernard Tadeo of FAPII said they had incorporated the requested amendments and revisions of the councilors in their final plan for the landfill.

The plan includes a waste-to-energy facility and the city government have three options on how it can utilize the rehabilitated landfill whether for industrial or economic purposes, recreation or an eco-park, and renewable energy center.

Without an approved SCRP, the rehabilitation of the Inayawan landfill will be further delayed.

Despite this, outgoing City Environment and Natural Resources Head, Nida Cabrera, said the building of the fences around the landfill to secure the area were continuing to this day./dbs