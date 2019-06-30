San Remigio bet’s ‘Sinangay’ inspired costume bags silver medal award in Miss PH Earth 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines — San Remigio’s bet for Miss Philippines Earth 2019 bagged the silver medal award during the Cultural Costume Competition held in Muntinlupa City June 29, Saturday.

Mariafe Loayon was wearing a “Sinangay” inspired costume designed by Cebuano designer Winston Sy.

“I am beyond ecstatic when I heard that the costume won silver. It was a dream come true for any designer to receive recognition. It was a validation of our craft and that what we all worked hard paid off. I am thankful to all the members of my team who helped me from day one until I finished the costume,” Sy told CDN Digital.

Sinangay defined

According to Sy, “sinangay” is a Bisaya term for the piece of wood, usually made of bamboo that holds “banga” or a water container on both ends.

The decision to have “sinangay” as the inspiration of the costume is to remind the people of how difficult it was to fetch water long time ago, especially in the rural areas.

“Somehow, sources of water in the provinces were either scarce or very far so the “sinangay” became a part of the daily routine of our ancestors. The sinangay is not only specific in San Remigio but the whole Philippines,” he added.

The design also pays tribute and celebrates the conservation of water as an important resource.

“This is to constantly remind everyone that we are so lucky that we enjoy the luxury of just turning the faucet if we need water,” Sy said.

Native materials

The costume is made of native materials such as wooden baskets and bamboo.

The bodysuit became more colorful and festively adorned with beads and crystals.

For the headpiece, he used a purple vanda to showcase the flower that Loayon also represents in the pageant.

“Overall, the costume was a free interpretation of my imagination as a designer who wants to venture out of the usual costumes and designs presented in the competition also considering the message of water conservation which is relevant to the Miss Philippines Earth pageant,” he said.

Other winners in the Cultural Costume Competition were Ana Monica Tan of Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental (gold) and Thea Cenarosa of IloIlo City (bronze).

Miss Philippines Earth is a national pageant that promoted environmental protection and awareness.

The grand coronation is slated on July 11 in Manila.

Cebu has produced two Miss Earth winners namely Jamie Herrell (2014) and Karla Henry (2008)./dbs