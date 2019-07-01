One Montage: Operational Soon

Montage, the largest project of Innoland Development Corporation, is a 12,652sq.m. commercial complex is located at Archbishop Reyes Avenue, Cebu City. It is situated at a premium area that highlights accessibility. Being near the Cebu Business Park (CBP) makes it highly convenient for private car owners and commuters alike. One Montage, first of the three towers, is a grade A building with 29 floors dedicated for office and retail spaces.

One Montage is LEED pre-certified Silver Category. The building has lesser operation cost and boosts employee productivity and retention. Saving water, resources, and energy, generates less waste, and supports human health are other advantages of a LEED certified building.

During the last quarter of 2016, the building held its ground breaking and was topped off February of 2019. Presently, turnover of office spaces to occupants ready for fit out has started. It has been reported that its overall building completion is at seventy-nine percent as of June 2019. It is set to be operational by September and fully completed by November this year.

Dubbed as the next iconic hub of Cebu, it is the perfect place to bring your business to greater horizons.

