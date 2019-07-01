Airworks squeaks past RDT in DBL

Cebu City, Philippines—Airworks claimed a 55-53 win over RDT in the Duterte Basketball League on Sunday, June 30, at the Capitol Parish Gym.

With former University of San Carlos(USC) Warriors skipper Lucky Ecarma leading the way with 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocked shots, Airworks was able to get its second win in five games.

McLain Alkuino also added 16 points for Airworks.

In other matches, the Huskies defeated the Suarez Assassins, 73-68, to hike their unbeaten run to five games.

Toytoy Minoza had 25 points, five boards, two assists and two blocks while Rex Tuazon pitched in 15 for the winning side.

NJEB Construction and the ARQ Builders also kept in step with the league-leader as they took, nabbed victories over their respective opponents.

NJEB destroyed Primary, 71-40, as Neil Bustos scored 19 while ARQ outlasted the Phytons, 69-59, behind Christopher Obeso’s 20 points and seven boards.

NJEB and ARQ each tote 4-1 win-loss records.

Tito’s Kitchen emerged victorious over PAGCOR, 80-70, behind the 16 points apiece of Ronald Sarmago and Reaner Apolinario. /bmjo