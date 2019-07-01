Return of veteran Soliva gives UV needed leadership

Cebu City, Philippines—The three-time defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will be getting a much needed shot of veteran leadership as they welcome back former Mythical Five forward Monic Soliva to their fold.

Soliva’s return from a personal break is a timely one, especially with the departure of several keys players notably reigning MVP Rey Suerte and skipper, Josue Segumpan.

Soliva made his long-awaited return when he played against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars last week as he tries to round into form in time for the Cesafi season this August.

“I’m just really excited to get back to playing basketball after a year off. It just feels really good to be back,” said the versatile 6-foot-4 forward, who helped the Green Lancers win the crown in 2016 and 2017.

The team that Soliva will be returning to, though, will be bereft of familiar faces. Nevertheless, Soliva said he would be approaching the game much like he used to in the past.

“I’ve had more experience now, playing with different players in different leagues so I think that will help me a lot,” added Soliva. “It’s all about adjusting to the different personalities and characters of my teammates.”

UV head coach Gary Cortes welcomed Soliva with open arms as his leadership will be a key component in the Green Lancers’ bid for a fourth straight championship.

“The other players will be challenged, for sure. At the same time, everyone feels more confident now since Monic’s leadership is really a huge factor,” said Cortes. /bmjo