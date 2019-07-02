Coming home soon: A community of givers, shares in Cebu saves tattoo artist’s son

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Remember Baby Peterson?

Baby Peterson, the premature baby whose father and friends launched a tattoo-for-a-cause event, is set to go home on Wednesday, July 3, after six weeks or 44 days in the hospital.

A photo shared by his father, JanJan Rentuma, showed a smiling Baby Peterson looking cozy and calm as he is wrapped in a baby blanket.

Rentuma expressed his gratitude to his fellow artists, tattoo enthusiasts and friends, who supported the tattoo-for-a-cause event.

A couple of his friends also organized a concert-for-a-cause last June 29 to raise money to pay for the hospital bill.

“It was organized by Hansoi, my friend. Those who want to support just needed to pay for the entrance of P100,” he tells CDN Digital.

Rentuma said they were able to gather P10,000 from the concert.

“On behalf of the Rentuma family, I would like to express our gratitude to all who supported us both emotionally & financially,” he says.

“Our family is still in disbelief at the amount of support poured by friends, relatives, non-relatives and even strangers. This is living proof that the world is a better place if we got each other’s back,” adds Rentuma.

As Baby Peterson goes home tomorrow, July 3, Cebu has proven that it is a community where kind-hearted and loving individuals thrive. / celr