ACCRALAW associate is new BOC Port of Cebu district collector

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lawyer Charlito Martin Mendoza assumed the office of the district collector of the port of Cebu on Monday, July 1.

Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero presided over Mendoza’s installation which was in compliance with Customs Personnel Order (CPO) No. B-55-2019 dated 13 June 2019. The CPO was approved by Guerrero and signed by Department of Finance Secretary Carlos Domiguez III on 25 June 2019, said an advisory posted on the Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu Facebook page this afternoon, July 2.

Mendoza was a San Beda College of Law graduate who placed third in the 2014 bar exams. He also worked as an associate at the Angara Abello Concepcion Regala and Cruz Law Offices (ACCRALAW) and the Suarez and Narvasa Law Firm.

Before he joined BOC, Mendoza was one of the partners of the Palafox Patriarca Romero & Mendoza Law Firm. His area of practice includes civil and criminal litigation, family, corporate, labor and maritime laws.