Partner’s Cup high school: UV improves to 6-0 with blowout win over SWU-Phinma

Cebu City, Philippines—The ARQ Builders-University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers nabbed their sixth win in a row with a clinical 95-77 win over the Tough Gear-Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Baby Cobras in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

UV leaned on a hot second period surge that saw last season’s runner up raise the lead to 20, 47-27, at halftime.

The Baby Lancers kept on pushing in the second half and displayed their cohesion in the fourth canto, showcasing their pinpoint passing that led to easy layups to punctuate their easy win.

Maynard Bajo paced UV with 18 points while Fritz Banzon added 10 for the boys of head coach Ronald Bucao.

Dezeo Villanueva led the Baby Cobras with 23 points but it was not enough to keep the team of head coach Jerry Abuyabor from suffering its third loss in six games. Axel Pasaol added 13 markers. /bmjo