Radaza to Chan: “We’re not moving out”

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu―There’s no way Representative Paz Radaza will move out of the office she currently occupies.

Radaza remains stern in her position even as the Notice to Vacate issued by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan is posted at the door of the office occupied by the congresswoman.

READ: Lapu Mayor Chan tries to shoo away Rep. Radaza from her City Hall office

In response to Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan’s notice to vacate, the camp of Representative Paz Radaza posted a copy of the ordinance which states that an office be provided for the district representative. CDND PHOTO / Rosalie AbatayoInstead, Radaza’s camp refused to heed the notice.

Radaza responded with a copy of an ordinance which states that an office be assigned to the district representative. / celr