MCWD: Jaclupan Dam backs to its normal level, Buhisan Dam to recover by end of July

CEBU CITY, Philippines―Here’s a bit of good news regarding Cebu’s water supply.

The water supply production in the Jaclupan facility of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has now returned to the normal level of 33,000 cubic meters per day.

However, Buhisan Dam’s daily water production is still at 40 percent or 2,700 cubic meters remained at 40 percent on its daily water production or 2,700 cubic meters per day compared to its normal level of 7,000 cubic meters per day.

Charmaine Kara, information of MCWD, said they are expecting the water level in Buhisan Dam to restore to its normal level before the month of July ends if Cebu will continue to experience the above-normal rainfall levels.

Kara said that MCWD’s daily water production has reached 235,000 cubic meters per day or a deficit of 3,000 cubic meters compared to their average daily supply of 238,000 cubic meters.

Despite this development, Kara said that the new applications for water connection in 40 areas in Metro Cebu is still suspended.

At present, MCWD has around 192,000 service connections in Metro Cebu. / celr