UV basketball teams showing dominance in Cesafi Partner’s Cup
Cebu City, Philippines—The college and high school teams of the University of the Visayas (UV) are making a statement in the ongoing Cesafi Partner’s Cup, staying unbeaten so far in this pre-season basketball tournament.
The seniors team, the reigning men’s champions in the Cesafi, continued on its undefeated run when they ripped apart the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, 73-60, on Tuesday night, July 2, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.
The Green Lancers, which is backed by ARQ Builders in the Partner’s Cup, are now a win away from sweeping the first round of the eliminations.
The high school team, also backed by ARQ Builders, likewise stayed perfect in the tournament after scoring a 95-77 victory over the Tough Gear-SWU-Phinma Baby Cobras on Tuesday.
Lassina Coulibally and Jancork Cabahug led the Green Lancers to the huge win as they scored 17 and 14, respectively against SWU-Phinma, which suffered its first loss in four outings.
Maynard Bajo paced UV with 18 points while Fritz Banzon added 10 for the boys of head coach Jun Pepito. /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.