UV basketball teams showing dominance in Cesafi Partner’s Cup

Cebu City, Philippines—The college and high school teams of the University of the Visayas (UV) are making a statement in the ongoing Cesafi Partner’s Cup, staying unbeaten so far in this pre-season basketball tournament.

The seniors team, the reigning men’s champions in the Cesafi, continued on its undefeated run when they ripped apart the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, 73-60, on Tuesday night, July 2, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Green Lancers, which is backed by ARQ Builders in the Partner’s Cup, are now a win away from sweeping the first round of the eliminations.

The high school team, also backed by ARQ Builders, likewise stayed perfect in the tournament after scoring a 95-77 victory over the Tough Gear-SWU-Phinma Baby Cobras on Tuesday.

Lassina Coulibally and Jancork Cabahug led the Green Lancers to the huge win as they scored 17 and 14, respectively against SWU-Phinma, which suffered its first loss in four outings.

Maynard Bajo paced UV with 18 points while Fritz Banzon added 10 for the boys of head coach Jun Pepito. /bmjo