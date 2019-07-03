Binibining Cebu 2018 queens to aspiring candidates: Join with a purpose 

Cebu City, Philippines—“Be the best that you can be.”

This is the advice of Binibining Cebu 2018 Steffi Aberasturi to the aspiring candidates of Binibining Cebu 2019.

The grandest pageant in Cebu opened its online applications last July 1, 2019, Binibining Cebu’s Facebook page announced.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital, Aberasturi reminded the candidates not to join if they are just forced to do it.

“You must have the dedication and love for it,” she added.

Fame and money should not also be the basis for joining the pageant but the aspiring candidates should consider it as a calling to make a difference not just for themselves but also for others.

“Be the queen that Cebuanos need. Lastly, always slay with a purpose,” she said.

Aberasturi is the second Cebuana who won the Binibining Cebu crown. She is the successor of Binibining Cebu 2017 Apriel Smith.

The aspiring candidates also got a piece of advice from Binibining Cebu Tourism 2018 Kim Covert.

“To the women who are next in line for the crown, remember that you are going to be a part of something bigger than just a beauty pageant,” she told CDN Digital.

The pageant will also serve as a good platform to promote and implement different advocacies.

“You will be working with people who are supportive of anything you do. There are responsibilities to fulfill so you have to be 100 percent committed,” she added.

To be part of the pageant, aspiring candidates should also be confident and make sure to bring their best foot forward.

Covert is the successor of Binibining Cebu Tourism 2017 Samantha Ashley Lo, who recently won Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2018 crown.

For Binibining Cebu Heritage 2018 Lou Dominique Piczon, anyone can be a crowd favorite but it all boils down to consistency, performance, stage presence, and personality.

“To all aspiring Binibinis, may the odds be on your favor. Just remember, you are in it to win it. Do not sell yourself short just because you feel intimidated. Instead, use that as your will power to strive for more. The moment that you’re in, you are in, so just give it a good show,” she said.

Just like Aberasturi, Piczon also reminds the aspiring candidates that popularity is not the reason for joining the pageant.

She encourages aspiring candidates to use the pageant as a platform to inspire other people.

“Be a queen with a solid purpose and always be kind to others and to yourself,” Piczon said.

The Binibining Cebu Heritage is one of the newest crowns that was added last years pageant along with the Binibining Cebu Ecology title, which was won by Isabela Deutsch in 2018.

“I know all of you are capable, courageous, and beautiful. There is only one thing I would like to impart, do everything with purpose,” Deutsch’s advice to the aspiring queens.

For her, the journey is not just about pretty faces but it is about the heart.

“You are all queens, regardless of tangible crowns. Let passion burn in your heart and let purpose be your drive,” Deutsch said.

Completing the court last year is Binibining Cebu Charity 2018 Tray Perez, the successor of Binibining Cebu Charity 2017 Maria Gigante. /bmjo