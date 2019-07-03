KTV bar in Jakosalem Street catches fire 

Cebu City, Philippines—A karaoke bar along Dionisio Jakosalem Street in Cebu City caught fire early Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019.

According to Senior Fire Officer Rafael Basabe, the duty investigator part of the responding team, the fire alarm was received at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday and was raised to second alarm at 2:39 a.m. It was declared fire out at 3:38 a.m.

Based on initial investigation, Basabe said the fire started from the kitchen of a karaoke bar that was beside the bar that was burned.

LIVE: Firefighters respond to a fire alarm along Jakosalem Street a few minutes past 3 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. | Benjie Talisic 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年7月2日周二

The affected KTV bar is said to be owned by Caridad Tumangan. But she was only leasing the place from Rosita Lopez, the owner of the property.

Fire officials said they will look deeper into the incident, which will include calling on the employees working at that time, to find out what really caused the fire.

Basabe said the damage caused by the fire was estimated to be at P120,000. No one was reported injured in the incident. /bmjo