Cebu Sharks shoot for third straight win, face Laguna

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol are gunning for a third straight victory when they battle the Laguna Heroes in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Cup on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Pasig Sports Complex.

Gametime is at 4 p.m. with the Sharks looking to build on the momentum of their scrappy 91-86 overtime win over the heavily favored Manila Stars last Friday.

Cebu’s main man Patrick Cabahug said the team has every intention to not repeat their sluggish start last season, which is why they’re checking off all the boxes, even in practice.

All of us wants to win. Ayaw na namin mangyari what happened last season, so sa practice pa lang, nakikita ko na gaano ka competitive bawat isa sa amin,” said the former University of the Visayas Baby Lancer, who torched Manila with 27 points.

Cabahug added that with blood in the water, the Sharks are hungry for more.

“Hindi pa kami kuntento sa dalawang sunod na panalo,” he said.

Cebu will not be taking Laguna lightly, especially with the presence of ex-pros Chris Baluyot and Allan Mangahas together with sharpshooter Clark Bautista, stretch forward Macky Acosta, and burly frontliners Mike Parala and JV Orera. /bmjo