Pride can mean anything to anyone.

It can be a celebration. It can be an opportunity to live as you are. Yet most importantly, it means taking your authenticity and carrying it into the future.

This is what the LGBTQ+ community and its allies know.

We go to pride-themed events, in the masses, taking in the spectacle and colors before us. We look around and know that we are in friendly company.

We are with others who have gone through a similar struggle in life in that, at some point or another, we have questioned who we are, who we can be, and what we are meant to achieve.

To have a sense of community is one of the most powerful and rewarding feelings in the world, and this is exactly what queer people have fought for.

So what does pride mean?

Pride is when we show that no matter what is thrown at us, we won’t be ashamed. We have pride to show the world that we are not embarrassed about who we are.

We get to hold hands, express our gender in the way we see fit and wear whatever makes us feel good.

Who we are in the bedroom, in a dance club, on the street, and at our workplace is not something to be ashamed of.

We have the pride to say to the world that this is us. We have existed and persevered since the beginning of humanity and we’ve only just begun to be accepted.

We have been denied our rights, we’ve been bashed, survived a plague as politicians laughed and continue to face violence every day.

But the community takes pride, because they continue to thrive.

Today, several members of the LGBTQ community are leaders, successful businesspeople, TV personalities, advocates, and politicians, among others.

This is why we have pride month, pride parades and pride in ourselves. Because we’ve come so far and still face so much.

In the next couple of weeks, most of us continue about our daily lives, we’ll continue to face violence, but we’ll do it with our pride.

Raise your rainbow flag high & proud!

Come and celebrate with us as we pay homage to the most colorful community in the world, the LGBT community, through a showcase of fun and colorful apparels of Cebu’s top designers.

The show will feature designs and masterpieces by the members of Clothes for Life, Inc., a non-profit organization that caters to the needs of the less fortunate ones through fashion.

See you on July 5, 2019 (8 PM) at the Altantic Hall and be in your most festive and colorful outfits yet!

This event is co-presented by Oro Galleria Fine Jewelry.