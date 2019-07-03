Arce to sidewalk vendors: Not on city streets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City streets are not for vendors.

Racquel Arce, head of the Prevention Restoration Orderly Beautification and Enhancement (Probe), said they will continue to intensify their campaign against street vending and anything that obstructs the flow of vehicular traffic.

Arce, who remained in her post despite a change of leadership at the Cebu City Hall, said that she was given instructions by Mayor Edgar Labella “to uphold the laws of the city including clearing the streets of vendors.”

Vendors, she said should only occupy the designated vending areas. These include sidewalks with wide spaces and areas where vendors, who belong to associations, have long occupied like Colon Street in downtown Cebu City.

Arce said that the streets should be left unobstructed for vehicular traffic.

This afternoon, Probe personnel cleared Kaoshiung Street at the North Reclamation Area of street vendors who sell using mobile food carts. Arce said most of these vendors were from neighboring localities like Mandaue City.

Probe personnel confiscated at least three food carts and directed its owners to pay a fine of P500 before they will be allowed to recover these.

Arce said that while they tolerate street vending on some parts of the city, they will no longer allow new groups of vendors to mushroom on city streets.

“Right now, we aim for zero growth on street vendors in the city because we simply have no space. Of course, I will still talk with the new mayor on how he would like to address this problem,” said Arce.

Their prohibition of street vending is also a means to ensure the safety of the vendors. Kaohsiung Street, for example, is a dangerous road because this serves as gateway for vehicles including trucks that enter and leave Cebu City, she said.

Ricky Basilisco, 39, appealed for Mayor Labella’s understanding on their plight. Basilisco was one of the Kaoshiung vendors who lost his mobile food cart to Probe team members this afternoon.

He expressed fear on the possible damage of the glass case which he bought for P7, 000 for use as container for the street food that he sells. The glass case was also taken by Probe personnel despite his plea for it to be left behind.

While he was well aware that street vending was prohibited, Basilisco said there is no other place for him to sell.

Basilisco, a Cebu City resident, asked Labella to help street vendors like him find an alternative vending area.

Arce said that he is yet to sit down with Labella and discuss means to address the city’s concerns on street vendors. Until then, they will continue their intensified campaign against illegal street vending. /dcb