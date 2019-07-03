MPBL: Cebu Sharks fall short in overtime

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol faltered in overtime and got beaten by the Biñan City Laguna Heroes, 83-81, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Cup on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Pasig Sports Complex.

The loss was the Sharks’ second in four games, as they now have the same record with their victims.

It was a crushing loss for Cebu, which held an 80-75 lead late in the extra session. However, Laguna’s Kyle Neypes stepped up and canned two straight three-pointers from the same spot to shove the Heroes back into the lead, 81-80.

William McAloney knotted the count at 81-all by splitting his free throws.

The Sharks had a shot at taking the lead as they got the ball back after a miss by the Heroes’ Macky Acosta. However, they failed to execute, the possession ending in a missed triple by Patrick Cabahug.

Laguna then took advantage as crafty guard Allan Mangahas broke down Cebu’s defense and converted a floater to put them up, 83-81, with just two seconds remaining.

Off a timeout, Cabahug tried to win the game for Cebu with a desperation three but it hit the side of the rim as time expired.

The loss spoiled the second half explosion of Cabahug, who was held down to just two points in the first half but ended up with 20 markers.

McAloney posted a double-double of 17 points and 19 rebounds while Rhaffy Octobre chipped in 18 points and nine boards along with three assists and two steals. /bmjo