Palma: Pagsangyaw Season 2 to inspire more people

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said that the continuation of the Pagsangyaw 2021, an evangelical activity of the Commission on the Laity of the Archdiocese of Cebu, this year is expected to inspire more of the lay faithful.

The Pagsangyaw 2021 is a program in the parishes wherein lay faithful get the chance to speak in front of their fellow parishioner and talk about how they lived in faith. The purpose of which is to engage the faithful in a community-based evangelization.

The program, which was launched on March 24, is in preparation for the 500th year anniversary of the Catholic Church in Philippines on 2022.

In the first season, the program featured Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Secretary General, Fr. Marvin Mejia, in a series of 15 talks on the different pastoral priorities of the Catholic Church.

Palma said that the success of the Pagsangyaw season 1 in over 80 parishes in Cebu gave the inspiration for the Archdiocese to support and continue the program, this time in hopes that all parishes in Cebu will finally be active in the project.

For Season 2, the Archbishop will be spreading his message in a series of talks to the faithful every Sunday through a video broadcast in all the parishes in the Archdiocese.

“Mga hinigugma, bisan pa sa kadaghang trabaho, gikalipay ko ang paghatag og doctrina sa mga mosunod nga segments sa Season 2, nagatuo ako nga kini usa sa labing nindot nga pamaagi aron sa giingon na nako, atong mapamalandongan ang gasa sa Ginoo alang natong tanan, labi na kita nga anaa sa simabahan,” said Palma.

(Dearly beloved, even if I have many duties, I am happy to share the doctrine of the Church in the following segments of Pagsangyaw Season 2. I believe this is a good opportunity to reflect on the blessings of God and to reflect on our purpose in the Church.)

Palma hopes the Season 2 of Pagsangyaw would bring more of the faithful together in the Church and inspire others into conversion.

He urged all parishes to support the program and send lay faithful to be trained by the Committee on the Laity on July 6, 2019, at the International Eucharastic Convention (IEC) Pavillion during the launch of Pagsangyaw Season 2.

“The participation of the lay people, especially their sharing of faith experience, is a very significant contribution in this work of evangelization,” said the prelate.

The archbishop also hopes that the parishioners would continue to support Pagsangyaw 2021 and actively participate in the evangelical program. /bmjo