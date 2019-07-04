Busy day: Cebuano cager attends graduation, plays for Cebu Sharks on the same day

Cebu City, Philippines—Wednesday, July 3, 2019, proved to be one of the busiest days Joel Christian Lee Yu has had in recent memory.

This as the 24-year-old Mandaue City, Cebu native had to attend two important engagements on the same day.

First, Lee Yu had to troop to the Philippine International Convention Center at 6 a.m. to attend his graduation ceremonies after he graduated from Far Eastern University (FEU) with a degree in Business Management.

After his graduation ended at 12 noon, he had a quick lunch date with his parents, Joel and Marily, before making his way to the Pasig Sports Complex, where he played for the Cebu Sharks against the Laguna Heroes in a Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball Association (MPBL) basketball game.

Read more: MPBL: Cebu Sharks fall short in overtime

As tiring as it had been, Lee Yu says it was well worth the effort as it was the culmination of all the hard work he’s had to put in, both in school and on the basketball court.

“It is very important to finish school because for me, holding a degree can lead you to your future,” said the left-handed guard, who played for the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors in high school.

Lee Yu narrated that attaining his degree was a juggling act that demanded his focus and energy.

“It was tough and difficult! I really needed to balance both my practice and school. We practice 9 a.m. in Alabang then finish around 12. Then, I need to catch my 1:30 p.m. class in FEU Manila. I rode a bus from end to end route. But after all my sacrifices paid off. And now, I’m officially a degree holder!”

Now, Lee Yu says he can finally focus on his stint with the Sharks (2W-2L) as they try to bounce back from their sorry 81-83 loss to Laguna. /bmjo