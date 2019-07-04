CPPO earmarks activities to celebrate Police Community Relations month

CEBU CITY, Philippines — July 2019 will be extra hectic for the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) as several activities have been posted and scattered all throughout their calendar for the 24th Police Community Relations (PCR) month.

Kickstarting the community based activities will be Police officers in sportswear for the basketball league within the Provincial Headquarters and section offices at three in the afternoon on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

By next week these men in uniform will be found on the beaches of Carmen Cebu, but they won’t be enjoying the beaches there since they will be cleaning it instead for their coastal cleanup drive activity.

On July 19, 2019, the officers will be out to feed the hungry at Barangay Jugan, Consolacion in northern Cebu. For the residents of Consolacion with back pains, arthritis, rheumatism and other illnesses, be ready as CPPO officers will be present in your area on the 24th of July for their medical mission.

Along with this year’s PCR theme, “Sambayan, Mahalagang Kaakibat ng Kapulisan sa Pagtaguyod ng Mapayapa at Maunlad na Bayan,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Virgilio Bayon-on, CPPO Police Community Relations Branch chief, said that the activities they prepared to celebrate the PCR month would help bring police officers closer to the community.

Bayon-on said that a closer relationship between both parties police and the community would be needed to help society improve for the better.

PCR is an annual celebration that started in 2005 after presidential proclamation No. 764. It aims to emerge the police to the community so the two can work together in handling peace and order./dbs