Capitol eyes relaunch of Sugbo TV in Cable TV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Heritage, arts, and tourism programs featuring Cebu may be back on cable television soon.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said her administration is working to revive the province-run Sugbo TV and bring back a broadcast production on Cebu-centered stories.

Also returning with Sugbo TV are its programs Kabilin (Heritage), Suroy-Suroy Sugbo (Tourism), Kusina sa Sugbo (Food culture) and the daily newscast Sugbo News.

“Ang importante gyud nga mabalik ni ang Sugbu TV sa cable kay karon sa social media pa man ni sila. I-rebuild ni nato nga duna nay kaugalingon nga studio ug unya mabalik nato ang mga programa ani kaniadto,” Garcia said.

(It is really important that we being back Sugbo TV on cable because at present, the team is still airing through social media. We want to rebuild it that it will have its own studio and produce the programs that it used to show.)

Sugbo TV was suspended by then acting Cebu Governor Agnes Magpale in December 2012, when Garcia was handed a six-month suspension order for alleged usurpation of authority six months before she would step down from the governor’s seat in June 2013.

Garcia said that Sugbo TV is vital in promoting Cebu to local tourists in other parts of the country as it was previously aired in areas in Luzon, Mindanao and other parts of the Visayas.

“Tungod atong Suroy-Suroy Sugbo nga program, makarealize ang magtan-aw nga naa pa man diay mas nindot nga lugar gawas sa Cebu City o Lapu-Lapu City, duna man diay mga waterfalls, mga heritage sites, and whatever pa diha,” Garcia said.

(Because of that TV program Suroy-Suroy Sugbo, viewers realized that there are other beautiful places in Cebu other than the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu. We actually have waterfalls, heritage sites, and others.)

Once Sugbo TV will be in full-swing, Minerva Gerodias, Garcia’s consultant on TV Production and Media Relations, said programs in the channel will be directed by film director Remton Siega Zuasola. /bmjo