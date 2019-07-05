Young figure skaters from Cebu shine in Malaysia

Cebu City, Philippines—Nine young figure skaters from the SM Seaside Cebu Ice Skating Rink in Cebu put up a show in the Skate Malaysia 2019 competition held last June 27 to 30 at the Sunway Pyramid Mall in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

The Cebu group bagged 38 gold medals, 17 silvers, and six bronze medals in the competition that featured nearly 400 skaters from 12 Southeast Asian ice rinks.

The Cebuano team competed against skaters from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Ranging from 4 to 13 years of age, the team is composed of Francesca Claire Go, David Gothong, Dawn Gothong, Deandra Gothong, Diana Gothong, Douglas Gothong, Erphy Claire MacKenzie, Rianna Millan and Maurelle Paredes. They were accompanied by coaches Jacky Bengil, Leny Limson-Gomez and Al Marinas.